Bangladeshi girl’s rescueraises disturbing questions

The rescue of a Bangladeshi girl from the clutches of traffickers in the city a couple of days ago has brought to light the existence of an intricate network involving local, inter-State and inter-country flesh trade organisers.

The Ajitsingh Nagar police arrested two persons, and rescued the 17-year-old. The victim was sent to a co-managed home at Vemavaram on city outskirts and the accused were remanded to judicial custody.

The gang facilitated the infiltration of the girl from West Bengal who first reached Hyderabad and from there proceeded to Vijayawada.

“The traffickers lured the victim with the promise that she would be provided employment with a salary of up to ₹50,000 per month and made her cross the International Border (IB), via Malda of West Bengal a few days ago. The gang, including a woman, accompanied the victim up to Hyderabad and handed over her to local traffickers, who sold her to flesh trade organisers in A.P.,” a police officer told The Hindu.

Ajitsingh Nagar Circle Inspector S.V.V. Lakshmi Narayana said efforts were being made to nab the other suspects. According to the victim, four to five gangs accompanied her from Bangladesh to Vijayawada.

Online deals

In 2014, the Government Railway Police (GRP) rescued a 14-year-old Bangladeshi girl on being alerted by passengers at the Vijayawada railway station and handed over her over to the police.

“A woman, who had links with flesh trade racketeers in Bangladesh, lured me with a job offer. She handed over me to local traffickers and suspecting foul play, I shouted for help,” the victim had told the police then.

“It is a fact that inter-country and inter-State flesh trade organisers are active in A.P. and neighbouring States, and recent cases are a pointer in this direction. The traffickers are utilising the online platform to evade detection,” said a police officer.