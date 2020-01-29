Bangladesh releases eight Tippalavalasa fishermen

Eight fishermen from the district, who had been arrested by the personnel of the Bangladesh Coast Guard for allegedly straying into their waters on October 2, 2019, were on Wednesday released from jail.

They are expected to reach Tippalavalasa, their native place, soon.

The fishermen – Barri Ramulu, Rayati Ramulu, V. Appanna, M. Narasimha, R. Appanna, M. Polayya, Vasupalli Appanna and V. Danayya – had allegedly crossed the maritime border and strayed into the seawaters under the control of Bangladesh reportedly because of rough weather conditions.

After the release of fishermen of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts from Pakistan jail, the issue of Tippalavalasa fishermen was taken up by the Centre. The government could convince Bangladesh that the fishermen had accidentally crossed the maritime border.

After their release from jail, the fishermen spoke to their relatives at Tippalavalasa, where a festive mood prevailed in the morning.

‘One still in Pak. jail’

A.P. Fishermen Community Welfare Association leader Konada Narasinga Rao thanked both the Union and State governments for their efforts in securing the safe release of all the fishermen from the Bangladesh jail.

“Only one fisherman from Srikakulam district is still languishing in Pakistan jail. We request the government to ensure his early release as well,” he added.