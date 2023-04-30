April 30, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The Telangana Secretariat hurts the sentiments of Hindus, said Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana president Bandi Sanjay and promised not to enter the secretariat premises until it is rebuilt.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay said the he would not step into the new Secretariat building weather he was invited or not. The entire building was built against the Telangana culture and there were only two “pits” related to Hindus in the whole Secretariat and the rest was built to appease Mr. Owaisi, he alleged.

“We will make necessary changes as soon as we come to power in Telangana,” the BJP leader added. Asked who would be the Telangana Chief Minister if the BJP came to power, he said the party leadership would decide on the chief ministership. “If you take a selfie standing in front of the Secretariat, you will know if its a Secretariat or something else,” Mr. Sanjay observed.

Speaking about Karnataka elections, he expressed confidence that the BJP would come to power in the coming elections and that there was no strength for Congress anywhere from “Delhi to gulli”. “The Congress is using the party as an ATM,” he alleged.