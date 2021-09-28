Andhra Pradesh

Bandh peaceful, normal life hit

Passengers stranded at Pandit Nehru Bus Station as buses were not operated due to bandh in Vijayawada on Monday.   | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The nation-wide bandh call given by farmers’ unions and supported by various political parties and other sections on Monday was peaceful.

No untoward incidents were reported, police said.

Normal life was affected as shops, hotels and other commercial establishments remained shut and the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) cancelled buses. Auto-rickshaw unions also extended support for the bandh.

Private and government schools and colleges declared a holiday. Employees of many private firms also participated in the protest.

National and State Highways were seen deserted and cinema halls and some banks were closed in Vijayawada, Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Eluru, Bhimavaram, Narsapuram and other places.

However, essential services such as medical shops, milk booths and water kiosks were exempted from the bandh.

Protesters took out rallies at many places enforcing the bandh and raised slogans against the Centre’s farm laws.

The normally bustling Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada and the bus stations at other places wore a deserted look as hundreds of buses were confined to depots.

Police personnel were deployed at sensitive places to ensure that no untoward incidents took place.


