Bandh in Visakha Agency total, peaceful

29 September 2020 20:44 IST

Left parties, various associations demand legal sanctity and protection to GO No. 3

The one-day bandh call given by various Left parties, tribal associations and GO No. 3 Sadhana Committee members in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district evoked good response on Tuesday. However, no untoward incident was reported from any part.

The call was given demanding legal recognition/ protection to the GO No. 3 that was issued by the State government in 2000, guaranteeing 100% reservation to Adivasis for the posts of teachers in the Schedule V areas.

The GO was annulled by the Supreme Court in April this year, and the tribals, since then, have been vehemently opposing the order.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kilo Surendra of Girijan Joint Action Committee said that the GO protected the rights of the tribals, as enshrined under Schedule V of the Indian Constitution.

“We demand that the GO be given legal sanctity and protection and appended to the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution. The State government has already filed an appeal in the Supreme Court, but it has not come up for hearing due to COVID-19 pandemic. We demand Parliament to take up the issue and clear it through a special ordinance,” he said.

From 1986, the tribals were being recruited for the posts of teachers in the Agency areas and it has been a major source of employment generation, said CPI(M) leader Appalanarasa from Paderu.

Though the tribals and members of various tribal organisations, including Sadhana Committee, and Left parties staged dharnas at many places, the bandh was peaceful and there was no untoward incident, said Chintapalli ASP Vidhya Sagar Naidu.

The bandh was complete in all the 11 mandals of Visakha Agency. APSRTC buses stayed off the road and local public transport joined the bandh. Shops and establishments remained closed throughout the day.

Other demands

The tribals also demanded that the government take care of all persons who have been displaced due to the Polavaram project and pay the RR (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) package, as per the new LA RR Act.

The tribals also demanded that tribal villages listed under the non-schedule areas be brought under the Schedule areas.

The leaders expressed that about 1,200 tribal villages in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, are still listed under non-Schedule areas, and they be brought under the Schedule area, so that benefits from the tribal sub-plan and other benefits, be extended to the tribals from those villages.

The members of GO No.3 Sadhana Committee members condemned the arrest of its members in Seethampeta area of Srikakulam.