Bandh in Amaravati against decentralisation of Capital

Protesting against the decentralization of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Capital, and lathi charge on the agitators at the Assembly on Monday, villagers are observing a bandh in the Capital Region on Tuesday.

Locals were also protesting against TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his MLAs being taken into police custody on Monday midnight, and the arrest and remand of TDP Guntur MP Galla Jayadev.

All shops, hotels, educational institutions, and other establishments are participating in the bandh. A curfew like situation is seen in Thullur, Mandadam, Velagapudi, Venkatapalem, Yerrabalem, Navuluru and other villages.

Unique non-co-operation

Protesting the lathi charge and high handedness of the police, villagers resolved not to supply water or any food items and snacks to the police personnel deployed for bandobust. Locals also refused to offer chairs to the on duty police in front of their houses.

Traffic restrictions continue to be in force on Prakasam Barrage for the second day today, and on all the roads leading to the Assembly. Entry into Amaravati for Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi members has been restricted and police have made elaborate security arrangements for the ongoing Assembly session.