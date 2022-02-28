Bandh for new district with Madanapalle as HQ foiled

Mild tension prevailed as party and union leaders were detained by police

Mild tension prevailed at Madanapalle and surrounding areas on Monday as the bandh called by various parties in support of their demand to carve out Madanapalle district with Madanapalle town as its headquarters was foiled by the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) A. Ravi Manohar Achary said that police parties had been deployed at all arterial junctions in Madanapalle and surrounding areas from the early hours to prevent any inconvenience to the public.

“No bandh was organised anywhere in the town. All educational and commercial establishments functioned normally,” the official said.

Former MLA and TDP leader D. Ramesh, Jana Sena in-charge C. Ramdas Chowdary, CPI state leader Krishnappa, BSP local leader Gowtham Kumar, former Congress MLA Shajahan Basha and functionaries of some public groups batting for Madanapalle as the district headquarters were detained at the One-Town police station at Madanapalle.

As per the government proposal, Piler, Madanapalle and Tamballapalle Assembly constituencies will constitute the Rayachoti district.

TDP in-charge submits memorandum

Meanwhile, the TDP Nagari in-charge G. Bhanuprakash along with the party cadres from Puttur and Nagari municipalities met the district authorities and submitted a memorandum, seeking the merger of Nagari Assembly constituency with Sri Balaji district, instead of Chittoor district.

As per the present arrangement, Nagari is with Chittoor district. Local MLA R.K. Roja too has stepped up efforts in support of the demand.