Bandh call against CAA

The Bahujan Kranti Morcha in association with the Kurnool JAC for Protection of Constitution has given a call for Bharat bandh on Wednesday against the alleged ‘black Acts’ passed by the Centre.

Releasing a poster opposing the CAA, NRC and NPR and asking people to participate in the bandh, here on Tuesday, the BKM leaders said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register for Citizens and the National Population Register were against the guaranteed constitutional rights of the people of the country. Seeking the withdrawal of the CAA, the organisations had been holding rallies and meetings all over the district since December 20 and on January 29 the bandh would be organised.

The leaders asked hotel owners, business establishments and educational institutions to cooperate with them and close their operations for a day on Wednesday to send a message to the Centre that people of the country were not happy with the ‘black laws’ brought in recently.