Bandh against move to privatise VSP on November 11

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
November 07, 2022 01:03 IST

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce that the Central government will not privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) during his visit to Visakhapatnam on November 11 and 12.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, samithi convener G. Obulesu said they lined up a series of protests opposing privatisation of the VSP from November 9 to 12, even as the agitation against the Central government’s decision had been going on for the last 635 days.

He said the VSP employees would organise a bandh opposing the Centre decision on the VSP on November 11, and appealed to the people to support the cause.

All non-BJP parties had expressed their solidarity with the VSP employees and the people’s agitation, he said. The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly too had passed a resolution opposing the privatization. “But the Central government hardly cares about the people’s sentiment and opposition to the privatisation of the VSP,” Mr. Obulesu said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not questioning the Prime Minister on the issue,” he alleged.

