Bandaru takes dig at Vijaya Sai Reddy

Senior TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary and Member of Parliament V. Vijaya Sai Reddy is indulging in personal attacks on Opposition candidates ahead of the GVMC elections, and said that by doing so, he is lowering his own stature.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Murthy said that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was attributing the delay in the execution of the Underground Drainage (UGD) works to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TDP leader alleged that the delay was not due to the pandemic but due to non-payment of money to the contractors.

He also alleged that the National Highway extension from Sheelanagar to Sabbavaram bypass could not be taken up due to the negligence of the State government.

The TDP leader also alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had driven out the Adani Data Centre, which was supposed to have come up with an investment of ₹60,000 crore, the Lulu Group Complex and Franklin Templeton, which were all taken up during the tenure of the Chandrababu Naidu government. These projects could have generated vast employment and contributed to the growth of the city, he said.

Instead of pursuing these projects, the YSRCP general secretary was talking of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan for bringing Metro Rail to the city and four-lane roads.