Bandaru takes dig at Vijaya Sai Reddy

Senior TDP leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary and Member of Parliament V. Vijaya Sai Reddy is indulging in personal attacks on Opposition candidates ahead of the GVMC elections, and said that by doing so, he is lowering his own stature.
Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Murthy said that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy was attributing the delay in the execution of the Underground Drainage (UGD) works to the COVID-19 pandemic. The TDP leader alleged that the delay was not due to the pandemic but due to non-payment of money to the contractors.
He also alleged that the National Highway extension from Sheelanagar to Sabbavaram bypass could not be taken up due to the negligence of the State government.
The TDP leader also alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had driven out the Adani Data Centre, which was supposed to have come up with an investment of ₹60,000 crore, the Lulu Group Complex and Franklin Templeton, which were all taken up during the tenure of the Chandrababu Naidu government. These projects could have generated vast employment and contributed to the growth of the city, he said.
Instead of pursuing these projects, the YSRCP general secretary was talking of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan for bringing Metro Rail to the city and four-lane roads.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath