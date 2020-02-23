Bandaru dares YSRCP to release report on ESI scam

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 February 2020 00:26 IST

Ruling party pursuing vendetta politics, alleges former Minister

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy accused the YSRCP Government of being vindictive against TDP leaders, at a press conference held in the city on Saturday.

Mr. Murthy dared the ruling party to release the report of the Vigilance and Enforcement Department on the alleged ESI scam involving the purchase of medicines and medical equipment, and the charges levelled against former Minister K. Atchannaidu.

Advertising

Advertising

“Ministers forward many proposals and notes and it is for the officials to frame the rules and implement them. In this particular instance, the former Minister recommended the implementation of the successful Telangana model. The report did not name Mr. Naidu or another former Minister Pithani Satyanarayana,” he said at the press conference which he addressed along with MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao here.

Mr. Murthy alleged bias on the part of the YSRCP Government in favour of one particular section, and said any vindictive action against backward class leaders would be countered. He added that the campaign against an institution run by MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar was also politically motivated.

Mr. Murthy also found fault with the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe a host of issues and wondered how a DIG-rank official would investigate charges against his senior police officers. “The spate of inquiries is merely a ploy to divert attention from cases filed against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he alleged.

Mr. Rama Rao said BCs were being meted out a raw deal and funds from BC, SC and ST welfare were being diverted to the flagship ‘Ammavodi’ scheme. The promise of forming corporations for 139 backward castes also did not materialise, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao condemned the charges against Mr. Atchannaidu and Mr. Ganesh Kumar and said vendetta politics would be countered collectively. The YSRCP Government should instead focus on development and try to beat the TDP on that front, he said.

MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu and party urban general secretary Ch.V. Pattabhiram were in attendance.