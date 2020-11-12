Bandar port will be completed in three years: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

12 November 2020 00:25 IST

Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah said that the construction of Bandar port costing ₹5,835 crore will be completed in three years once it is taken up.

He said that the government has finalised the detailed project reported submitted by the RITES and ₹1,000 crore has been sanctioned.

In a meeting with AP Maritime Board officials, he asked them to immediately call tenders as all the government had cleared all the hurdles.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the government had issued administrative sanction for construction of the greenfield port at ₹5,835 crore in three years in 800 acres. He said the Maritime Board would have to raise loans for ₹4,745 crore.

Mr. Venkataramaiah said the government had also permitted for pooling of 225 acres of land for setting up the basic amenities to facilitate the construction of the port and ₹90 crore has been sanctioned.