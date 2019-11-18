Bandar Canal Bund becomes the new locale for get-togethers

Not very long ago, vast stretches of private fruit orchards or farm houses in the suburbs would turn into favourite destinations to organise the much-awaited Karthika Vanabhojanam, the traditional community lunch that brings families and friends together for collective fun.

Amidst good food, animated banter and unlimited fun, people relax and unwind in the lap of the nature, away from the cacophonies of the city life. The picturesque Bhavani Island in River Krishna, ever since it was developed by the Department of Tourism, used to be in great demand for Karthika Masam picnickers until recently.

But floods played spoilsport this year, depriving the picnicking community of this location, which has been locked down currently for some time. But this has brought to the fore a new locale for such get-togethers. Members of the Viswa Brahamana Sangham on Sunday gathered on the Bandar Canal Bund, thanks to the green cover developed along the water body and the beautification taken up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation authorities.

The stretch along the canal transformed into a picnic spot with people seated on chairs, kids playing and a few elders offering puja to an amla tree, a tradition linked with Karthika Samaradhana.

In the present times, the vanabhojanams assume greater significance as this period offers an occasion to move away from the concrete jungle and relax in the lap of mother nature.