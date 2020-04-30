Banana growers assured of compensation

Vizianagaram Joint Collector G.C. Kishore Kumar said that compensation would be paid to farmers who have lost their crops due to heavy gales in various mandals, including Gantyada, Gajapathi Nagaram, Vizianagaram and other places.
Mr. Kishore Kumar visited Mandanapuram village of Gantyada mandal on Thursday to gain first-hand information about the damage to banana crops. Many farmers told him that they were already facing problems in selling their crop due to the lockdown, and that the heavy rain only compounded their losses.
The Joint Collector said that the revenue teams would assess the damage and compensation would be paid in accordance to the rules framed by the government to protect horticulture farmers.
