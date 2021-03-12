Banana farmers reaping it rich

VIJAYAWADA

12 March 2021 23:23 IST

Value chain development programme helping them realise a better price

The initiatives of the Horticulture Department seem to be yielding results.

The banana value chain development programme is apparently contributing to the stabilisation of the prices if the statistics available from 2018-19 are any indication.

According to information, the programme is benefiting the farmers, more particularly small and marginal farmers, in the State.

More than 1.30 lakh farmers are engaged in banana cultivation. Of them, more than 80% are small and marginal farmers, who hold lands less than one acre, or between 2 acres and 3 acres. The total banana production stands at 63.84 lakh tonnes in the State.

“Prior to implementation of the project, the farmers from Anantapur and Kadapa districts used to sell their produce in the informal markets. They used to earn less than the fair price,” says Horticulture Commissioner Chiranjeev Choudhary.

“The per kg price ranged between ₹6.40 and ₹8.50 in the domestic market during November-March 2017-18. It is between ₹7 and ₹13 during November-March 2020-21. The farmers’ income in the project area has increased exponentially, and the prices also stabilised due to commencement of exports and quality production,” Mr. Choudhary says.

Due to fluctuation in prices every year, the farmers are suffering in spite of quality production, he said.

To overcome the problem, the department has started value chain development at all stages to improve production, productivity and quality of fruit, duly involving experts from leading banana exporters in the country such as INI-Farms Pvt Ltd, DESAI Fruits & Vegetables Pvt. Ltd and Mahindra Agri Solutions Ltd, in Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool districts.

Farmers are happy over the changes that have taken place in production practices such as fruit-care activities and post harvest infrastructure such as mobile pack houses and integrated pack houses. The department is also taking the responsibility for the issue of phytosanitary certificate. In addition, the department is providing skill development programme to the rural youth in harvesting, and handling and packaging to create employment opportunities in the banana clusters, he explains.

The value chain approach has resulted in significant positive socio-economic impact of individual farmers, he says.

The crop from Andhra Pradesh is the most favourite choice in the Middle-East. The exports are also picking up. Last year, three export companies had exported bananas from the State. During the current year, more than 10 companies are being involved, he adds.