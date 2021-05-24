Banaganapalle ex MLA held for ‘attacking’ YSRCP worker

The TDP leader, B.C. Janardhan Reddy, was produced in court; his followers also arrested

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) leader and former Banaganapalle MLA B.C. Janardhan Reddy and eight of his followers were arrested in the early hours of Monday for an alleged attack on a YSR Congress party worker Koneti Durga Prasad in Banaganapalle on Sunday night.

Police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Narasimha Reddy, in a pre-dawn exercise, took all of them into custody following a complaint filed by Mr. Durga Prasad last night alleging that the TDP leader had beaten him with sticks while he was passing in front of the MLA’s house.

After the arrest, all of them were shifted to Dhone Hospital where they underwent COVID test, and then taken to Dhone Rural Police Station. In the evening, the DSP said that Mr. Janardhan Reddy tested negative for COVID and a warrant was issued remanding him to judicial custody for 14 days.

Police picket arranged

The TDP leader was produced in the Allagadda court virtually and the judge remanded him to custody. The remaining eight persons, followers of Mr. Janardhan Reddy, will be physically produced in the court on Tuesday, the DSP added. A police picket has been arranged in Banaganapalle under the supervision of Dhone Rural Circle Inspector as a huge number of TDP activists and followers of Mr. Janardhan Reddy gathered at his residence.

Meanwhile, the II Town Police on Tuesday took into custody former TDP MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad into custody from Government General Hospital in Anantapur. The Circle Inspector said that he had violated the Disaster Management Act rules and was infringing on the work of the hospital, hence he was removed from there and brought to the police station, issued Section 41 notice, and sent back to Kadiri.