Ban orders in force at Gottipadu

A day after clashes broke out between two communities at Gottipadu village in Prathipadu mandal, the police have set up a picket in the village. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr.P.C. are in force, and the police are keeping a close watch on the movement of outsiders.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Ch. Vijaya Rao who stayed in the village for about three hours, took stock of the situation.

The SP along with other officers led a march through the village thoroughfares and appealed to the people to maintain calm.

On Monday night, Collector Kona Sasidhar and the SP rushed to the village and conducted a peace meeting with the elders of both the communities. “The situation is normal in the village. The police are in control of the situation and we are here to see that law and order is maintained,” Mr. Rao said. He said that body cameras and drones would be used by the police to ensure round the clock surveillance.

The village, located 5 km from Prathipadu, witnessed violent clashes between youth from two communities after a minor skirmish as part of New Year revelry. Two groups of youngsters entered into a heated argument, with one group alleging that the other group abused them.

In the heat of argument, one of the youth allegedly pushed the other one. The latter with the help of other communities rushed to the SC colony.

Stone-pelting

Reports of heavy stone-pelting came in and after the local police expressed their helplessness in controlling the rampaging crowds, additional forces from Guntur were summoned and the situation was brought under control.

Meanwhile, Dalit associations have demanded that action be taken against perpetrators of violence against Dalits. Raja Sundara Babu, Indian Dalit Women Association president, said that a memorandum has been submitted to the police demanding justice.