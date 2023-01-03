ADVERTISEMENT

Ban on public meetings on roads in Andhra Pradesh not specific to any party, says Sajjala

January 03, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

Government will not prevent Lokesh from taking out the Yuva Galam padayatra, but the TDP has to obtain the mandatory permission, says the YSRCP leader

Sambasiva Rao M.

Prohibition of public meetings on roads is for all and not specific to any single political party or individual, according to Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government was forced to prohibit public meetings and rallies on roads keeping view the two stampedes that had led to loss of lives at the meetings organised by or involving the TDP, and the reactions of the opposition party president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government would not prevent TDP general secretary N. Lokesh from taking out the Yuva Galam padayatra, but the party would have to obtain the mandatory permissions and abide by them. ‘Otherwise, the TDP leaders will have to face the consequences,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy warned.

“Mr. Naidu seems to have no regrets even after the stampedes at Kandukur and Guntur,” he alleged.

Welcoming the BRS developments, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said anybody could contest the elections as per the Constitution, and the YSRCP did not have any objections over it.

