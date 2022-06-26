Ban on plastic to be enforced from July 1

Awareness drive to be held in Guntur every Sunday

Awareness drive to be held in Guntur every Sunday

Member of Parliament Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy said that there was a need to ban plastic to protect environment and ensure a safe future for the world.

Addressing a public meeting held by the Guntur Municipal Corporation, he said that the Central government had taken a decision to ban single use of plastic from July 1.

“A safe environment is essential and as many as 170 countries have banned singe use of plastic. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is particular that plastic is banned in the State and a clean environment should prevail,” he said.

MLC Lella Appireddy said that plastic ban awareness campaigns would be held every Sunday. Municipal Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri said that plastic if absorbed in human blood could result in health problems. The GMC would continue to make all efforts to ensure a ‘Clean Guntur-Healthy Guntur’, he said.