Ban on plastic flexis turns a boon for cloth banner makers in Andhra Pradesh

The artists, who had fallen upon hard times with the advent of the digital flex banners, are now hopeful of a turnaround in their industry

The artists, who had fallen upon hard times with the advent of the digital flex banners, are now hopeful of a turnaround in their industry

The State government’s decision to ban plastic flex banners from November 1 may have sent the manufacturers of publicity material into a tizzy, but has come as a pleasant surprise for cloth banner makers who have until now been ruing their fate with no takers for their wares.

Artists making cloth banners used to be in demand till two decades ago, preparing banners for upcoming films and for election meetings, recall painters. All that changed with the advent of digital flex banners, which swiftly replaced the cloth banners. Now, only a miniscule number of artists continue to produce cloth banners, with most of them having migrated to greener pastures.

Artists and painters in Prakasam district are now hopeful of better days ahead. ‘‘Many of us have eschewed artwork and have settled for menial jobs after the proliferation of plastic flex printing units,” said K. Suresh Babu of the Andhra Pradesh Artists and Painters Association.

Thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking the bold decision to ban plastic flexis under the Environment (Protection) Act, Mr. Suresh Babu said, ‘‘Now, we see our past glory returning to the cloth banner sector.”

“We use environmentally friendly colours to design the banners,’‘ said E. Venu Babu, an artist working with several others to breathe life into an attractive cloth banner at the busy Krishna Theatre centre. “We learnt the art work over a period of time working under senior artists. We charge ₹200 per metre, depending on the message to be written on the banner,” said another artist Srinivasa Rao of Sindhu Arts.

The YSR Nadu Nedu scheme has also come as a boost to the artists who have been engaged in giving a facelift to schools by painting the pictures of national leaders on the walls, with many workers affirming that they were now receiving more work after a long time.