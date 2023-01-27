ADVERTISEMENT

Ban on plastic flex banners in Andhra Pradesh: recycling offers a way out, say stakeholders

January 27, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - ONGOLE

Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the Government Order, banning the publicity material till February 22

S Murali
S. Murali

Switching over to biodegradable cloth banners means loss of business in view of the relatively high cost of the publicity material, say plastic flex banner makers in Ongole.. | Photo Credit: File photo

It is a reprieve for the plastic flex banner makers as the Andhra Pradesh High Court has stayed the Government Order, banning the publicity material till February 22.

Briefing the media on the High Court order, Ongole Municipal Commissioner M. Venkateswara Rao has exhorted the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) banner makers to equip themselves with the required machinery to switch over to eco-friendly cloth banners. The ban was imposed following a suggestion from the Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet as plastic flex banners pose a serious threat to the environment.

The ban, scheduled to come into force on November 1, 2022, was deferred till January 26 to give time for the banner makers to move to environment-friendly cloth banners.

Meanwhile, plastic flex banner makers want the State government to make available the technology to recycle the print publicity material that is used widely in government programmes and private functions including political programmes.

They are ready to use plastic between 300 microns to 400 microns and above, which can be recycled easily. “Switching over to biodegradable cloth banners means loss of business in view of the relatively high cost of the publicity material,” says Plastic Flex Banner Makers Association leader B.G. Raja.

Many of the banner makers are not in a position to set up new plants and machinery as they are yet to recover from the economic crisis induced by the coronavirus pandemic, says Royal Flex manager K. Srinivasa Rao.

“Bank loans without additional collateral security remain elusive for us,” adds Yuva Flex Maker Director K. Lakshmaiah. The banner makers have doubts about whether people would opt for cloth banners which cost about ₹35 per foot when compared to ₹8 to ₹12 for plastic flex banners.

