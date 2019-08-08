Ban on Maoists extended by one year

The State government has extended the ban on the CPI(Maoist) and seven of its front organisations for one year under the A.P. Public Security Act, 1992.

The organisations are the All India Revolutionary Students’ Federation, the Viplava Karmika Samakhya, the Singareni Karmika Samakhya, the Radical Students’ Union, the Rythu Coolie Sangham, the Radical Youth League, and the Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF). Except the RDF, the ban on other organisations has been extended with effect from August 17, 2019. The ban on the RDF will be extended with effect from August 9, 2019.

In separate G.O.s issued by Principal Secretary (protocol) R.P. Sisodia on Wednesday, it was stated that the CPI(Maoist) and its organisations continued to indulge in unlawful activities, which posed a serious danger and menace to public order, peace and tranquillity if their activities were not stopped.

The government, therefore, declared them as “unlawful associations” for the said period.