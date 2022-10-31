Ban on flex banners in Andhra Pradesh postponed to Jan. 26

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has postponed the ban on flex banners to January 26 following concerns raised by lakhs of people dependent on them for their livelihood. The ban is supposed to come into effect from November 1.

According to an official release, flex banner makers appealed to the government to give them some time to adopt technologies that would help them in meeting the relevant pollution control norms.

The officials concerned would facilitate the rolling out of new technologies and help in making necessary improvements to the manufacturing processes before the ban would be implemented from January 26.

The government would also extend loans up to ₹20 lakh under the Pavala Vaddi scheme to enable the manufacturers to buy equipment.