Ban on ‘Chintamani’: Andhra Pradesh High Court stresses need for a balancing act

December 02, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The court suggests the government to set up a committee of artistes to address the issues raised so as not to allow obscenity to creep in and avoid a blanket ban on staging the play

V. Raghavendra

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justices A.V. Sesha Sai and D. Venkataramana, has suggested to the government to set up a committee to address the issues raised by those who have challenged the ban imposed on the stage play titled ‘Chintamani’. 

ADVERTISEMENT

While stressing the need to do a balancing act of not allowing obscenity to creep into such cultural activities and avoiding a sweeping ban when something goes wrong, the court proposed that a committee of artistes be constituted, and posted the case to the second week of December for further hearing.

‘Sentiments hurt’

Representing the State, government pleader P. Subhash said the original content of ‘Chintamani’ written by Kallakuri Narayana Rao in 1920 was diluted, and it could not be allowed to be staged as the sentiments of a section of society were hurt.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Appearing for Member of Parliament K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who is one of the petitioners who took objection to the ban, advocate Umesh Chandra P.V.G. said the an) was not only affecting the right to artistic freedom guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) but also depriving the artistes of their right to livelihood.

Further, Mr. Umesh Chandra said ‘Chintamani’ intended to depict, among other things, how prostitution was ruining lives, and if there was obscenity, it should indeed be checked, but a blanket ban on the whole play was unwarranted.

“The Central Board of Film Certification draws its powers from the Indian Cinematography Act of 1952. What is the source of power that the State government exercised to ban the play in response to a representation that a particular character in it was shown in bad light?” he questioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US