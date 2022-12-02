Ban on ‘Chintamani’: Andhra Pradesh High Court stresses need for a balancing act

December 02, 2022 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising Justices A.V. Sesha Sai and D. Venkataramana, has suggested to the government to set up a committee to address the issues raised by those who have challenged the ban imposed on the stage play titled ‘Chintamani’.

While stressing the need to do a balancing act of not allowing obscenity to creep into such cultural activities and avoiding a sweeping ban when something goes wrong, the court proposed that a committee of artistes be constituted, and posted the case to the second week of December for further hearing.

‘Sentiments hurt’

Representing the State, government pleader P. Subhash said the original content of ‘Chintamani’ written by Kallakuri Narayana Rao in 1920 was diluted, and it could not be allowed to be staged as the sentiments of a section of society were hurt.

Appearing for Member of Parliament K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, who is one of the petitioners who took objection to the ban, advocate Umesh Chandra P.V.G. said the an) was not only affecting the right to artistic freedom guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) but also depriving the artistes of their right to livelihood.

Further, Mr. Umesh Chandra said ‘Chintamani’ intended to depict, among other things, how prostitution was ruining lives, and if there was obscenity, it should indeed be checked, but a blanket ban on the whole play was unwarranted.

“The Central Board of Film Certification draws its powers from the Indian Cinematography Act of 1952. What is the source of power that the State government exercised to ban the play in response to a representation that a particular character in it was shown in bad light?” he questioned.