Ban likely on New Year eve celebrations in public

Police cite Omicron threat, urge revellers to stay indoors

To prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variant Omicron, New Year celebrations at public places are likely to be prohibited in the State.

Beaches, river bunds and public places will be closed on the night of December 31, and no permission would be given for parties in public. The police have urged people to avoid going out unless essential.

Director General of Police (DGP) indicated that there may be restrictions on New Year parties in the wake of the rise in Omicron cases.

“People are requested to wear masks, face shields, and hand gloves and use sanitisers while meeting others and be safe,” Mr. Sawang said. “Stern action will be taken against people who in an inebriated manner create nuisance and resort to eve-teasing and behaving indecently with women at public places and on the pretext of celebrations,” Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said.

Krishna Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said there would be no permission for mass gatherings and parties. New Year’s celebrations would not be allowed till midnight, the SP said. Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao said that parties in orchards, paddy fields and other places would not be allowed.

“We will follow the fresh instructions issued by the State government, if any, on the New Year’s Eve celebrations,” the DIG said.

“All police officers, including the Rakshak, Bluecolts, Traffic and other wings, will take up patrolling and action will be taken against violators,” Mr. Kaushal warned.

Hotels, restaurants and mall managements have been requested to take permission from the police and organise celebrations by ensuring adherence to COVID-19 norms, the SP said.

“ There will be no permission for midnight celebrations and stern action will be taken against revellers who create nuisance,” said West Godavari SP Rahul Dev Sharma.