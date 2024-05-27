ADVERTISEMENT

Ban imposed on sale and use of firecrackers in Sri Sathya Sai district until June 5

Published - May 27, 2024 06:42 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (Sri Sathya Sai district)

The decision has been taken to maintain law and order on the day of counting votes and after the declaration of poll results

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Sri Sathya Sai District Election Officer and Collector P. Arun Babu has imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers in the district until June 5.

The counting of votes polled in the simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled for June 4 and this decision has been taken to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order immediately after the declaration of the poll results. The ban order issued under Section 6 (A) of the Explosives Act 1884 also covers the transportation of firecrackers within the district. 

The Collector asked the Superintendent of Police to initiate steps to highlight the potential risks associated with the use of firecrackers during rallies and victory celebrations. The Collector asked the officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with these orders, warning that any violations are punishable under Section 436 of the IPC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US