Ban imposed on sale and use of firecrackers in Sri Sathya Sai district until June 5

Sri Sathya Sai District Election Officer and Collector P. Arun Babu has imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers in the district until June 5.

The counting of votes polled in the simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled for June 4 and this decision has been taken to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order immediately after the declaration of the poll results. The ban order issued under Section 6 (A) of the Explosives Act 1884 also covers the transportation of firecrackers within the district.

The Collector asked the Superintendent of Police to initiate steps to highlight the potential risks associated with the use of firecrackers during rallies and victory celebrations. The Collector asked the officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with these orders, warning that any violations are punishable under Section 436 of the IPC.

