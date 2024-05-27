GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ban imposed on sale and use of firecrackers in Sri Sathya Sai district until June 5

The decision has been taken to maintain law and order on the day of counting votes and after the declaration of poll results

Published - May 27, 2024 06:42 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI (Sri Sathya Sai district)

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Sri Sathya Sai District Election Officer and Collector P. Arun Babu has imposed a ban on the manufacture, sale, purchase, and use of firecrackers in the district until June 5.

The counting of votes polled in the simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh is scheduled for June 4 and this decision has been taken to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order immediately after the declaration of the poll results. The ban order issued under Section 6 (A) of the Explosives Act 1884 also covers the transportation of firecrackers within the district. 

The Collector asked the Superintendent of Police to initiate steps to highlight the potential risks associated with the use of firecrackers during rallies and victory celebrations. The Collector asked the officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with these orders, warning that any violations are punishable under Section 436 of the IPC.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.