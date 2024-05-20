GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ban imposed on flying drones over strongrooms in Andhra Pradesh

Three-tier security is in place at all 350 strongrooms set up at 33 locations across the State, says Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena  

Published - May 20, 2024 07:33 pm IST - GUNTUR 

Sambasiva Rao M.
Barbed wire fencing and barricades erected as special security forces guarding the strongroom set up on the Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam.

Barbed wire fencing and barricades erected as special security forces guarding the strongroom set up on the Andhra University campus in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has said that a ban has been imposed on individuals and private persons to fly drones over the strongrooms set up to store the EVMS and VVPAT equipment, apart from the three-tier security that is in place.  

In total 350 strongrooms have been set up at 33 locations in 26 districts across the State.   

Referring to the three-layer security at the strongrooms, Mr. Meena said night vision CCTVs were installed and Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) or State Armed Police forces were guarding the area round the clock.

“As part of the ECI guidelines, one representative of every candidate is allowed to monitor the security at the strongrooms round the clock. The CPMF personnel are entering the details of the visitors to the area in their log books,” said Mr. Meena.  

The State Armed Police personnel are guarding the second circle of the strongroom, while the local police are providing security at the outer most layer, he said.  

Meanwhile, Guntur District Election Officer Matli Venu Gopal Reddy told The Hindu over phone that flying drones above the strongrooms had been banned.

“The ban will remain in force at the strongrooms set up at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Namburu, Pedakakani mandal until the completion of the counting process and movement of the EVMs to the district strongroom-cum-warehouse at the Collectorate, he said, adding that any violation of this order would attract punitive action under the relevant laws.

