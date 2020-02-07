Ban ‘Degree College’, demand student unions in Anantapur

The Progressive Democratic Students Unions (PDSU) and BC Students’ Union activists protested against the Telugu film ‘Degree College’ outside a film theatre in the city on Friday, claiming that the film promoted vulgarity, and demanded a ban on the film.

Addressing the gathering, PDSU district general secretary Y. Naresh alleged that the film promoted ‘vulgarity’. He added that films such as ‘Degree College’ would lead to many more Nirbhaya and Disha cases in the country.

Criticizing the censor board, Mr. Naresh claimed that “the censor board had put up many hurdles for a film like George Reddy, which intended to create awareness on social issues. However, they let ‘Degree College’ through. What message does the censor board wish to put out?” he questioned.

The protesters were later arrested by the Two Town police following a minor scuffle.