Balotsav, founded 33 years ago, has helped in nurturing the innate talents of children, says its founder

January 29, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

What has started as an event to relieve stress among the children is now being organised across the nation. The programme has turned out to be a stress-buster for senior citizens, parents and teachers as well, says Vasrireddy Ramesh Babu, founder of Balotsav.

“The first Balotsav (children’s festival) was celebrated with the participation of 100 children at Kothagudem 33 years ago in the unified State of Andhra Pradesh. Now, it has become a national programme. We are planning to organise Balotsav at 50 places in Andhra Pradesh,” says Dr. Ramesh Babu.

“Balotsav, popularly known as Kothagudem Balotsav, was initially designed to relieve children of stress and tension,” says the 76-year-old general surgeon.

The series of activities taken up as part of the annual festival will not only help in promoting Telugu language, culture and tradition but also the joint family concept. It will also help in nurturing literary and artistic skills of the participants, he says.

“Around 25,000 children from all over the country had participated in the 25th Balotsav, and it was coined as National Children’s Festival,” Dr. Ramesh Babu recalls, and says that his ambition is to see the Balotsav flag fly high.

“Those who had participated in the Balotsav in the 1990s are bringing their children to the Children’s Festival now, and walking down the memory lane,” he says.

“Not less than 10,000 children are participating in the ongoing festivals in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” he adds.

Stating that plans are afoot to organise the festival at 50 more places in Andhra Pradesh in the days to come, Dr. Ramesh Babu says, “It is a matter of pride that several participants have settled in good positions, and a few of them have found their niche as writers and poets. The feedback from child artistes through various social media platforms gives me immense satisfaction,” Dr. Ramesh Babu says.

Referring to the Balotsav in Vijayawada, Dr. Ramesh Babu has expressed his gratitude to the organisers for constructing a permanent venue for Balotsav in the city and conducting the event annually.

He appealed to educationists, teachers, alumni of various education institutions, industrialists, techies and parents to organise more such festivals.