Ballot papers titled ‘2020 election’ to be used in GP poll

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Sunday said that ballot papers titled ‘Gram Panchayat elections-2020’ would be used in the gram panchayat elections, 2021.

In an official release, Mr. Muralidhar has appealed to the voters not to be confused over the title of the ballot papers in the polling to be conducted in February.

“We have printed the ballot papers meant for the March 2020 polling which was postponed due to COVID-19 and the same papers will be used in the polling. The ballot papers are now preserved in the strong room on the Collectorate campus in Kakinada city,” said Mr. Muralidhar.