Balli Durga Prasada Rao's wife, son meet A.P. CM

20 November 2020 16:05 IST

Will strive for the YSR Congress Party's victory in the by-election necessitated by his father's death, says Kalyan Chakravarthy

Kalyan Chakravarthy, son of Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasada Rao who died recently, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's camp office here on Friday along with his mother Saralamma.

Addressing media persons later, Mr. Chakravarthy said the Chief Minister has been supportive of his family ever since his father was afflicted with COVID, and promised to make him a Member of the Legislative Council.

Mr. Chakravarthy said he would strive for the YSR Congress Party's victory in the by-election necessitated by his father's death.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said Mr. Chakravarthy would be given membership of the Legislative Council as and when the opportunity comes. The Chief Minister assured the bereaved family of all possible help. MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy was also present.