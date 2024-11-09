ADVERTISEMENT

Ballast water treatment facility at NIOT’s seafront site in Tirupati district inaugurated

Published - November 09, 2024 08:42 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, inaugurating the Ballast Water Treatment Technologies - Test Facility at NIOT’s seafront site in Tirupati district on Friday.

The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), working under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, has dedicated to the nation the Ballast Water Treatment Technologies - Test Facility (BWTT-TF), located at its seafront site at Pamanji and Vagarru villages in Tirupati district.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, inaugurated the facility on Friday. He explained the threat posed by bio-invasive organisms transmitted through ballast water to the long coast of 7,516 km along the Indian subcontinent, which has an enviable and strategic position in international shipping.

“Realising the effects of invasive species and its threat to marine biodiversity, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) had taken efforts to address the transfer of invasive species and formulated guidelines to prevent the transfer of unwanted species through ballast water. We have developed this treatment and test facility to validate the ballast treatment equipment for certification by the Ministry of Shipping and IMO,” he explained.

Mr. Ravichandran later laid the foundation stone for the proposed Centre for Marine Microbial Repository under Deep Ocean Mission Vertical-3, NIOT Campus in Chittedu village, which is a unique and first-of-its-kind facility for long term storage of deep sea microbes in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US