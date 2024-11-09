 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ballast water treatment facility at NIOT’s seafront site in Tirupati district inaugurated

Published - November 09, 2024 08:42 am IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, inaugurating the Ballast Water Treatment Technologies - Test Facility at NIOT’s seafront site in Tirupati district on Friday.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, inaugurating the Ballast Water Treatment Technologies - Test Facility at NIOT’s seafront site in Tirupati district on Friday.

The National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), working under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences, has dedicated to the nation the Ballast Water Treatment Technologies - Test Facility (BWTT-TF), located at its seafront site at Pamanji and Vagarru villages in Tirupati district.

M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, inaugurated the facility on Friday. He explained the threat posed by bio-invasive organisms transmitted through ballast water to the long coast of 7,516 km along the Indian subcontinent, which has an enviable and strategic position in international shipping.

“Realising the effects of invasive species and its threat to marine biodiversity, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) had taken efforts to address the transfer of invasive species and formulated guidelines to prevent the transfer of unwanted species through ballast water. We have developed this treatment and test facility to validate the ballast treatment equipment for certification by the Ministry of Shipping and IMO,” he explained.

Mr. Ravichandran later laid the foundation stone for the proposed Centre for Marine Microbial Repository under Deep Ocean Mission Vertical-3, NIOT Campus in Chittedu village, which is a unique and first-of-its-kind facility for long term storage of deep sea microbes in India.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:42 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.