Ballari-Gooty NH works may be completed by March next: MP

National Highway-67 widening and four-laning project, which has been in progress for the past four years, is likely to be completed by March next, Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah said here on Thursday.
The MP said that the works on the stretch between Bellari and Gooty was progressing at a snail’s pace. “I raised the issue in the Parliament last month. Union Minister of State for Road Transport Vijay Kumar Singh has written a letter to me, hoping that the portion would be completed by September-end, while the Railway Bridges portion would take some more time and the entire road is likely to be opened for traffic by March 2022,” he said. Meanwhile, another project pertaining to the four-laning of the NH-42 stretch passing through the Anantapur city has been sanctioned, following a demand by Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy. The estimated project cost has been put at ₹311 crore. The old flyover near railway station would be widened with a composite flyover, said the MLA.
Separate approaches would be created for people to cross from one side of the track to the other, without having to climb over the bridge on the NH 42, he added.
