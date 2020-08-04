Balladeer Vangapandu passes away

Revolutionary writer and singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao died of ill-health at Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. He was 77 and is survived by wife, two sons and one daughter.

He hails from Pedabondapalli village of Vizianagaram district.

Prasada Rao, who had been associated with the Jana Natya Mandali since 1972, enthralled the masses with his thought- provoking songs and speeches. His famous song ‘Emi pillado Eldamostava’ earned bouquets and brickbats during the release of Ramcharan’s ‘Magadheera’ movie when the writer registered his protest at film actor Chiranjeevi’s residence in 2005-2006.

Awards galore

He penned songs for nearly 30 movies, including ‘Ardharatri Swatatantram’ and received many awards including, Kala Ratna, from the State government in the year 2017.

Prasada Rao had been urging the government to extend financial assistance to poets and writers as they were victims of the lockdown as well as COVID-19.

A State funeral was accorded to Prasasda Rao at Parvathipuram on the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Parvathipuram Sub-Collector S. Venkateswarulu attended it and ensured protocol was followed.

People from all walks of life attended the funeral.