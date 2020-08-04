Balladeer Vangapandu passes away

Revolutionary writer and singer Vangapandu Prasada Rao died of ill-health at Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. He was 77 and is survived by wife, two sons and one daughter.
He hails from Pedabondapalli village of Vizianagaram district.
Prasada Rao, who had been associated with the Jana Natya Mandali since 1972, enthralled the masses with his thought- provoking songs and speeches. His famous song ‘Emi pillado Eldamostava’ earned bouquets and brickbats during the release of Ramcharan’s ‘Magadheera’ movie when the writer registered his protest at film actor Chiranjeevi’s residence in 2005-2006.
Awards galore
He penned songs for nearly 30 movies, including ‘Ardharatri Swatatantram’ and received many awards including, Kala Ratna, from the State government in the year 2017.
Prasada Rao had been urging the government to extend financial assistance to poets and writers as they were victims of the lockdown as well as COVID-19.
A State funeral was accorded to Prasasda Rao at Parvathipuram on the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Parvathipuram Sub-Collector S. Venkateswarulu attended it and ensured protocol was followed.
People from all walks of life attended the funeral.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath