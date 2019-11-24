Ball set rolling for revamp of tourism sector

The tourism sector in the State has been witnessing an extended lull phase and stakeholders see the dire need to resuscitate it through a new policy framework.

Contrary to the Chandrababu Naidu regime, which recognised tourism as one of the growth engines, current Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is more focussed on fulfilling the immediate needs of the people through the various welfare schemes introduced as part of the party’s promised ‘Navaratnalu’.

The State-level Tourism Committee, which met earlier this month to deliberate key issues, was attended by Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

The Tourism Committee of Andhra Pradesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation drew the Minister’s attention to the need for a change in the existing tourism policy to attract private sector investments. Urging for an investor-friendly policy, they said encouragement to PPP projects and small and medium enterprises would contribute immensely to the volume of business.

‘Most irrelevant’

“The tourism policy put in place in 2015 is most irrelevant as it failed to attract any investments and no tourism project has been grounded in the PPP mode in last five years,” says K. Lakshminaryana, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of AP Chamber.

Stating that most of the incentives and benefits offered by the 2015 policy like concessional VAT, waiver of entertainment tax and luxury tax have turned invalid in last two years with the introduction of GST in 2017, office-bearers of the chamber said the terms and conditions for the tender documents/ Request for Proposals (RFPs) as per the “Land Lease Policy for Tourism Projects 2016” became the biggest barrier for investors and entrepreneurs to come forward for competitive bidding for tourism projects in the State.

The ‘eligibility criteria’ is anything but investor-friendly, they said. Urging the government to formulate a new tourism policy, they insisted on requirements like allotment of a suitable land on a ‘concessional long lease’ basis as currently, the lease amount was working out abnormally high at 2% of the ‘basic market value’ of the land.

Waiver of registration charges and land-use conversion fee/ charges for the tourism project, provision for land conversion from industrial use to commercial use, alternative incentives and benefits in the place of concessional VAT, concessional energy tariff and concessional liquor licence for three, four and five star classified hotels and resorts are other policies they are seeking.

Mega projects sought

Besides mega projects, priority be given also to beach shacks and resorts, wayside amenities and food courts as the general employment and re-activating District Tourism Promotion Councils, they demanded.

As part of a decision to organise regional tourism investors and stakeholders’ meeting across the State, the first one will take place at Rajamahendravaram on November 26. Besides the Tourism Minister, it will be attended by all top tourism officials, members of AP Chamber and other stakeholders.