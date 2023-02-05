Ball set rolling for developing startup ecosystem at SV University

February 05, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A national conference organised by Sri Venkateswara University on ‘Creation and management of startups’ has set the ball rolling on strengthening the startup ecosystem on the campus.

The event, organised by the varsity’s Department of Management Studies under the aegis of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), was attended by 10 budding entrepreneurs and 850 students, who benefited through the talks.

Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy announced that the varsity was leaving no stone unturned to support the students and faculty members coming up with innovative ideas.

Sirius Capital’s founder and CEO Bhanu Vittalam, who is an alumnus of the university, shared his experiences in developing startups and the critical parameters needed to sustain the tempo. He stressed on the model, survey and statistics to sustain the ecosystem.

Senior professor M. Srinivasa Reddy acted as the programme chair for the conference, while SVU Dean (R&D) and RUSA coordinator S. Vijayabhaskara Rao shared information on the ongoing schemes and programmes offered by the Central and State Governments and asked the participants to leverage the same.

A panel of experts evaluated the ideas presented by the 10 budding entrepreneurs and selected two of them. ‘Satvikahar’, presented by Lakshmi Priya and Anusha in the form of a cloud kitchen and food truck came first, while the online mock interview platform ‘MocX’ by A.P. Rishi Kiran and P. Rishit Reddy came second.