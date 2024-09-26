Balineni, Udaya Bhanu, Rosaiah join JSP

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) former MLAs Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Ongole), Samineni Udaya Bhanu (Jaggaiahpet) and Kilari Rosaiah (Ponnur) joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the presence of JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Thursday (September 26, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy was a former Minister for Energy in the YSRCP government while Mr. Udaya Bhanu was a former YSRCP whip in the Legislative Assembly.

The JSP chief welcomed the former MLAs into the party and exhorted them to strengthen the party by propagating its ideology to the grassroot level and strive to solve people’s problems.

Avanapu Vikram, leader of the YSRCP Vizianagaram district youth wing, Avanapu Bhavana, Vizianagaram district cooperative marketing society former chairperson, Kandhi Ravi Sankar, a businessman from Ongole, and film producer C. Praveen Kumar also joined the JSP.

JSP political affairs committee chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, MLC P. Hari Prasad, MLAs Arani Srinivasulu and other JSP leaders were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.