Balineni, Udaya Bhanu, Rosaiah join JSP

YSRCP leaders from Vizianagaram also join the party; Pawan Kalyan tells the leaders to propagate party ideology to the grassroot level

Published - September 26, 2024 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLAs Kilari Rosaiah (left), Samineni Udaya Bhanu (third from left) and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (third from right) and other leaders joining the JSP in the presence of its president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday.

Former MLAs Kilari Rosaiah (left), Samineni Udaya Bhanu (third from left) and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (third from right) and other leaders joining the JSP in the presence of its president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at the party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) former MLAs Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (Ongole), Samineni Udaya Bhanu (Jaggaiahpet) and Kilari Rosaiah (Ponnur) joined the Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the presence of JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Thursday (September 26, 2024). 

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy was a former Minister for Energy in the YSRCP government while Mr. Udaya Bhanu was a former YSRCP whip in the Legislative Assembly. 

The JSP chief welcomed the former MLAs into the party and exhorted them to strengthen the party by propagating its ideology to the grassroot level and strive to solve people’s problems.

Avanapu Vikram, leader of the YSRCP Vizianagaram district youth wing, Avanapu Bhavana, Vizianagaram district cooperative marketing society former chairperson, Kandhi Ravi Sankar, a businessman from Ongole, and film producer C. Praveen Kumar also joined the JSP.

JSP political affairs committee chairman and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, MLC P. Hari Prasad, MLAs Arani Srinivasulu and other JSP leaders were present.

