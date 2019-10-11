Balineni picks holes in PPA

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy alleged that the signing of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the developers of the wind-solar hybrid power plant at Kudgi in Karnataka by the TDP government at ₹11.68 per unit against the prevalent rate of ₹4.80 caused a huge loss to the exchequer.

He said in a press release that the Kudgi plant has a capacity of 360 MW and the TDP government has taken only 392 Million Units (MU) during 2019 at the inflated rate and ₹317 crore was the fixed cost paid to the unit irrespective of the quantum of power purchased. The State was thus paying more amount.

The said agreement with Kudgi NTPC was inked on September 23, 2010, and after the bifurcation of A.P., 360 MW of power was allotted to the successor State. On the whole, the government has lost ₹562.40 crore.

Due to the high cost of electricity supplied by Kudgi NTPC, a request has been made to the Central Electricity Authority to exclude the allotted electricity.

As a result of the backing down of 2,289 MU at Kudigi, ₹274 crore was wasted towards fixed cost and an expenditure of ₹288.40 crore was incurred on buying additional power.