Balineni likely to be inducted in Cabinet

Former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, who got elected to the State Assembly from Ongole for the fifth time, is likely to find a place in the Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet.

The scion of late Chief Minister Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy has sounded Mr. Srinivasa Reddy in this regard, party sources said.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy won by a margin of 22,245 votes by polling 1,01,022 votes against sitting TDP MLA D.Janardhana Rao.

Mr. Srinivasa Reddy one of the confidants of Dr. YSR had served as Mines Minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh and was fully aware of the issues facing the mining sector, the sources said.

Party Giddalur nominee Anna Rambabu, who won by a huge margin of 81,035 votes against TDP nominee M. Ashok Reddy may find a place in the Cabinet, the sources said, adding the party chief may reward three-time MLA A. Suresh, who defeated TDP candidate Ajita Rao by a margin of 31,632 votes for remaining steadfast with the party even as four YSRCP MLAs crossed over to the TDP during the middle of the term.