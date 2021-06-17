Balineni distributes herbal mixture in Ongole

South Coastal A.P. reports 890 new infections, 4 deaths

State Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, along with his wife Sachi Devi, distributed B. Anandaiah’s herbal mixture free of cost to people who thronged his residence in Ongole on Wednesday.

“People have faith in the herbal cure for the viral disease,” he said overseeing the distribution of the herbal preparation by YSR Congress Party volunteers led by party city unit president Singaraju Venkat Rao. The herbal concoction would be distributed to all those needing it in Ongole Assembly constituency on a saturation basis, he said.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID cases declined to less than 11,500-mark in the last 24 hours in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh while four more persons, two each in Nellore and Prakasam, succumbed to the virus on Wednesday.

The toll rose to 1,755 in the region, including 880 in SPSR Nellore district. Compared to previous day, the daily tally rose marginally by 161 to 890 in the region taking the cumulative tally to over 2.40 lakh.

The positive trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases continued in the region. Recovery rate improved to 94.48% as At least 1,550 patients in SPSR Nellore district and 746 patients in Prakasam district were declared cured. So far, over 2.27 lakh people have recuperated in the two districts.