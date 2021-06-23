‘Balidan Diwas’ observed by BJP

VISAKHAPATNAM

23 June 2021 23:51 IST

Party leaders pay tributes to Syama Prasad Mukherjee

The 67the death anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee was observed as ‘Balidan Diwas’ at the BJP Office here on Wednesday.

BJP State general secretary Lokula Gandhi, who participated as the chief guest, described Syama Prasad Mukherjee as a ‘great nationalist’. Born on July 1, 1901, in a poor family in Calcutta(Kolkata), he was first elected as an MLC from West Bengal on the Indian National Congress ticket and had served as Finance Minister in Bengal Province in 1941-42.

BJP Parliamentary district president Raveendra Medapati said that post-Independence, Jawaharlal Nehru had provided an opportunity to Syama Prasad Mukherjee in his temporary government. He resigned as Minister on April 6, 1950, opposing the signing of the Delhi accord by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his Pakistani counterpart Liaqat Ali Khan in 1949. He established the Bharatiya Jana Sangh on October 21, 1951, in Delhi.

Syama Prasad Mukherjee had opposed the slaughter of cows and Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Raveendra said.

Party Visakhapatnam in-charge K. Lakshminarayana, State official spokesperson Suhasini Anand, Anakapalle Parliamentary district in-charge S.V.S. Prakash Reddy, district general secretary Prasad K.V.S.N., district Mahila president U. Sujata Raj and OBC Morcha president Palli Srinivasulu Naidu were among those who attended.