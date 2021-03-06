Balayya slaps the candidate's relative

Politician-turned-actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna yet again showed his anger on one of his die-hard fans, identified as Somu, for allegedly video recording a private conversation in the house of the Telugu Desam Party candidate V.P. Manjula in Hindupur on Saturday.
On the third day of his election campaign in the Hindupur Municipality, Mr. Balakrishna was reportedly unhappy with the low turnout of people for his ‘road show’ and decided to hold some private conversation with the candidate and other party leaders in the house in the 9th Ward, when Somu was reportedly recording video on the cell phone. Allegedly enraged at the act, Mr. Balakrishna slapped him and asked him to delete the video immediately for recording without his permission.
The party functionaries immediately rushed the fan out of the house, who later identified himself as the brother-in-law of the candidate. When the video of the slapping scene went viral on social media, Somu released another video and said he was not unhappy or angry at ‘Balayya’ slapping him. “I am a die-hard fan and am in fact happy that he touched me alone on a day when he did not shake hands with anyone during the election campaign,” Somu said in the video.
