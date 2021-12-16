Balayya reacts cautiously on ticket pricing issue

Actor and Hindupur MLA N. Balakrishna during his visit to the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA

16 December 2021 00:37 IST

‘Govt. planning to appeal against HC order; God is there to judge’

A day after the Andhra Pradesh High Court suspended G.O. 35 that sought to fix the prices of cinema tickets, actor and TDP Hindupur legislator N. Balakrishna reacted cautiously on the issue.

Recalling that he had taken up the ticket rates issue with the State government in the past, Mr. Balakrishna said, “It seems the government has plans to go for an appeal. Let’s see what happens. God is there to judge.”

Mr. Balakrishna and other crew of ‘Akhanda’ movie were in the city on a thanksgiving visit to the Kanaka Durga temple here on Wednesday.

“The success of ‘Akhanda’ has proved that the audience are waiting for cinemas to be released. Other film-makers are also preparing to release their movies,” he said.

Mr. Balakrishna said they released the movie after discussing threadbare the ticket policy of the government. “We have taken the daring step as we believed that the output is very impressive,” he said.

“People have responded positively and are flocking the theatres with families. The success of the movie has once again established that the audience will always support good movies,” Mr. Balakrishna said, and added, “If there is a good story, we will make multi-starrer movies.”

Director Boyapati Srinu was among others present.

Staff Reporter in Guntur writes: Mr. Balakrishna was given a rousing reception at Pedakakani, where he, along with Mr. Srinu, visited the Bhramaramba Malleswari temple.

Several TDP supporters and youth wing members welcomed Mr. Balakrishna at the toll gate near Kaza and brought him in a convoy.

After darshan, Mr. Balakrishna left to the residence of Mr. Srinu, a native of Pedakakani.