Andhra Pradesh

Balayya donates ventilators to hospital

Special Correspondent ANANTAPUR 19 May 2020 23:18 IST
Updated: 19 May 2020 23:18 IST

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna donated two ventilators to Hindupur COVID-19 hospital through the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Hyderabad.

While the ventilators cost ₹25 lakh, another 100 PPE kits have also been given to the doctors working there.

In a recorded video message, he said he would visit the constituency soon.

