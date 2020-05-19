Balayya donates ventilators to hospital

ANANTAPUR

19 May 2020 23:18 IST

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna donated two ventilators to Hindupur COVID-19 hospital through the Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, Hyderabad.

While the ventilators cost ₹25 lakh, another 100 PPE kits have also been given to the doctors working there.

In a recorded video message, he said he would visit the constituency soon.