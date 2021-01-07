Balayya compares YSRCP rule to a demons’ regime

ANANTAPUR

‘Govt. failed to reach out to groundnut farmers in Anantapur’

Actor and TDP legislator from Hindupur N. Balakrishna has asked cadres to be ready for sacrifices and fight against the forces acting against the interests of farmers in the State.

Mr. Balakrishna, who reached Hindupur on a three-day visit on Wednesday, termed the YSRCP rule as ‘rakshasa palana’ (demons regime).

He criticised the government for ignoring the enormous loss the groundnut farmers had suffered in the district. “The government did not care to give in-put subsidy, or provide weather-based insurance compensation to the farmers,” he alleged.

“It is a fight between the ‘devathas’ (Gods) and the ‘rakshasas’ (demons),” he said, and added, “While the TDP cadres are devathas, the YSRCP leaders, who are ignoring the people who have given them one chance to rule the State, are rakshasas.”

Mr. Balakrishna interacted with the farmers at Kirikera, near Hindupur, and later sat in the dharna camp of the CPI to express his solidarity with the agitating farmers in New Delhi.

“If the Centre and State governments ignore the demands of the farmers, we need to come onto the street and fight for their rights,” he told the party workers at the dharna site.

‘Mind game’

Referring to the series of attacks on Hindu temples, the TDP legislator said that the YSRCP government was playing a mind game, and that it should be cautious in blaming the TDP for everything.

Referring to the killing of party workers in Pulivendula and clashes in Tadipatri, he said, “Our hands are not tied. If they resort to such cheap tactics and harm us, we will not keep silent.”