Balashowry launches scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh CM after quitting YSRCP

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Balashowry alleged that the State government gave the entire sand mining contract to a single company in order to consolidate the bribe amount from one source.

February 09, 2024 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Balashowry Vallabhaneni

Balashowry Vallabhaneni

Lok Sabha MP Balashowry Vallabhaneni, who shifted loyalties from the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to the Jana Sena Party (JSP) recently, has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party on Thursday, stating that the ruling party leaders have been indulging in scams in sand mining and other sectors.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Balashowry alleged that the State government gave the entire sand mining contract to a single company in order to consolidate the bribe amount from one source. He alleged that the State government brought in a faulty sand policy in order to illegally route money into the pockets of the ruling party leaders. He added that there were no approvals for many mining areas in the State, but the government-appointed private agency has been continuing exploitation of the sand.

He also alleged that the State government has been spending higher amounts on purchase of electrical Smart Meters from Shirdi Sai Electricals Pvt. Ltd (SSE). The prices quoted by the company in Andhra Pradesh were much higher than the prices quoted in other States, he alleged. He also observed that there were other companies supplying the same quality meters at lower prices to other States.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy speaks about a class war on one hand and is indulging in corruption on the other. The people of the State will teach a befitting lesson to the Chief Minister and the YSRCP in the coming elections,” he said.

Mr. Balashowry condemned the alleged attacks by YSRCP leaders on JSP cadre, terming them unacceptable.

