Balancing work and family

The lockdown has left Nagari MLA and APIIC chairperson R.K. Roja a ‘different person’.

Ms. Roja said she thought it inconceivable that a person with as busy a schedule as hers could ever have so much free time on her hands.

"For me, the lockdown began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Janata Curfew announcement. From that day, I have been spending time with my husband and children. I get a good night’s sleep and a sumptuous breakfast in the morning, after which I spend my day inspecting the arrangements made to fight COVID-19," Ms. Roja said.

With a limited escort, Ms. Roja regularly visits Nagari, Puttur, Vijayapuram, Nindra and Vadamalapeta mandals of her constituency, urging people through a public address system to comply with the lockdown. She undertakes random COVID-19 inspections and also visits the Rajanna Canteens that she had opened through her charitable trust in all mandals of her constituency. The canteens now supply food to many people free of cost, including to all police personnel on duty in her constituency.

"I spend a lot of time now with my husband and children, playing badminton and chess and watching our favourite movies and news together. The feeling of being around my children for a lot of time is great. At the same time, the lockdown has endeared me more to the people of my constituency. At this hour, what else could make me happy but to be available round the clock to people who wanted me to represent them?" Ms. Roja said.